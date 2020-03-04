Biden’s Super Tuesday surge

(NBC News) – Former Vice President Joe Biden has surged to the forefront of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, the projected winner in nine Super Tuesday states, including a surprise win in delegate-rich Texas.

“It’s a good night, and it seems to be getting even better. They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing,” Biden told supporters.

As of Wednesday morning Maine was still too close to call, and the biggest prize, California, too early.

Senator Bernie Sanders is leading there.

“I tell you with absolute confidence, we are going to win the democratic nomination,” Sanders said.

He is the projected winner in Colorado, Utah and his home state, Vermont.

Michael Bloomberg, on the ballot for the first time, picked up four delegates in American Samoa after spending half a billion dollars on advertising.

Senator Elizabeth Warren lost her home state, Massachusetts, but indicated her campaign is still alive.

