Biden team remains committed to defending election victory in court, talks Georgia recount

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, speaks about economic recovery at The Queen theater, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ATLANTA (WRBL) – Georgia is approaching the final certification of vote totals from the presidential election Wednesday, with the final tally expected to be declared by midnight.

As the audit process finishes, President Donald Trump has continued to cast doubt on the election’s integrity on Twitter and through various surrogates.

The Georgia recount is a joke and is being done UNDER PROTEST. Even though thousands of fraudulent votes have been found, the real number is in matching signatures. Governor must open up the unconstitutional Consent Decree and call in the Legislature! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

Members of Biden’s campaign held a press call on the Georgia recount to discuss what it means for the election results. Two members of the Biden for President legal team addressed the recount and next steps for the state, and the country at large.

“The outcome following this hand recount will be the same as the initial results indicated, that President-elect Biden has won in Georgia,” Patrick Moore, a member of the Biden for President legal team, said.

While there have been some minor shifts in vote totals, the Biden team says this happens in every election, and it was not a surprise.

Even with the “handful of errors” that have been discovered, Biden’s team says the issues have been remedied, and the result of the election will remain the same.

“We continue to agree with the Secretary of State that no widespread irregularities have occurred,” Moore said.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has continued to defend the election’s integrity and security as the hand-counted audit progressed. During press conferences held by election officials, it was confirmed that some missing ballots were discovered in a few Georgia counties, but not enough to change the outcome of the election.

“The irony of his saying ‘fraudulent votes have been found’ — he has gained in the finding of these votes,” Gabriel Sterling, the Statewide Voting System Implementation Manager said. “So the system is working the way it is intended. And the frustrating situation overall … if this was 14,000 votes the other way, I believe Biden supporters would be screaming that this was all inappropriate and not done correctly.”

Biden’s team spent some time offering their support and praise for Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and other state election officials. Georgia’s election process and management have come under fire from Republican allies of Trump as they’ve continued the hand-counted audit.

Moore noted that the work being done to recount votes across Georgia has been performed by a combination of election officials and volunteers.

“The public servants deserve appreciation and not criticism,” for their work, Moore said.

Marc Elias, from the Biden team, addressed ongoing legal challenges in Georgia about the election. Elias says attorneys from the Biden team will be “intervening on behalf of the Democratic Party of Georgia” in court to ensure that challenges to the election’s results are defeated.

“I expect we will prevail on that,” Elias said.

Still, while the recount process continues with the end of the audit in sight, the U.S. General Services Administration has not yet officially recognized Biden as the president-elect, delaying the transition process.