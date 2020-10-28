Biden, Pence campaign in battleground states

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With less than a week to election day, candidates from both parties are hitting the campaign trail in several battleground states.

Former Vice President Joe Biden stopped in Georgia while Vice President Mike Pence stopped in the Carolinas. Both campaigns spoke on a variety of topics but at this point in the race it all comes down to those last undecided voters.

Biden made two stops in Georgia in Warm Springs and Atlanta Tuesday speaking on the coronavirus pandemic, health care, and the economy.

“I’m not going to shut down the economy, I’m not going to shut down the country, I’m going to shut down the virus,” Biden said.

Pence was in Greenville, South Carolina, and Greensboro, North Carolina making a pitch for a strong military and an economic recovery.

“There’s this new non-partisan study that just came out. It says under Joe Biden’s economic policies America would lose 5 million jobs and the average household income would be reduced by $6,500 a year,” Pence said.

But Biden said when the Trump Administration took over years of work were erased.

“We can build back better with an economy that rewards work not wealth,” Biden said.

Both campaigns touched on the racial tension happening across the country. Biden called on protesters to stop the violence.

“But much of it is a cry for justice from the community that has long had the knees of injustice on their necks,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, Pence is backing the blue as they try to stop protesters from looting and damaging property.

“I’ll make you a promise, put President Trump in the White House for four more years and we’re not going to defund the police. Not now, not ever,” Pence said.

Both campaigns are using this final push to gain undecided voters in battleground states. Biden quoted the late Congressman John Lewis at the Atlanta rally.

“The vote is the most powerful non-violent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it. It’s not guaranteed, you can lose it,” Biden said.

Pence asked Trump supporters at the rally in Greenville to talk with undecided voters before heading to the polls.

“For the great American comeback, we need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House!” Pence said.

President Donald Trump is campaigning throughout the midwest this week. He was in Michigan and Wisconsin Tuesday working to hold on to states that helped him win four years ago.