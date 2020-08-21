Beaufort County seeks poll workers

A roll of voting stickers sits on a table as people arrive to vote in the Democratic primary in Hopkins, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Poll workers are needed in Beaufort County for Election Day on Nov. 3.

According to the Board of Elections and Voter Registration of Beaufort County, to qualify, workers must be registered to vote in South Carolina and attend online training.

Residents age 16 and 17 can apply to be a poll manager assistant.

Registration can be completed online at noexcusesc.com. Simply visit that page, scroll down to find the “apply to be a poll manager” section and complete the form.

Each volunteer will be paid $165 for completing the training and working on Election Day.

The board says health precautions will be taken at all polling locations and volunteers will be provided personal protective equipment.

Call the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County at 843-255-6900 for more information and questions.