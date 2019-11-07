Beaufort County school referendum passes in landslide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County voters approved $345-million for new schools and improvements to existing schools.

The money will also be used to upgrade technology and security across the district.

The referendum passed with nearly 70% of the vote. School leaders say it’s good news for the county and its students.

“Building a relationship with the community is critical its essential,” said Beaufort County School Superintendent, Dr Frank Rodriguez, “It was a high priority for me and that’s why I wanted to get out there myself. let them get to know me and let them have a chance to hear about the referendum and what it was really about. improving our capital maintenance facilities so that our students and our teachers can really push our core mission of teaching and learning in a good environment.”

A citizens committee called the condition of Robert Smalls International Academy “deplorable.” The building will now be updated and replaced in the next few years.

“I think the environment is the third teacher second to the parents and teacher in the classroom,” said Jennifer Morillo the Robert Smalls Intl Academy principal. “Walls talk and kids rise to the level of their environment to the facilities. So it will give them hope and access to quality facilities that they so much deserve to get a quality education.”

An independent citizen-led committee will monitor how the bond money is spent.

