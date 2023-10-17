BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County announced the early voting locations and schedule for the November 7, 2023 elections today.

Early voting will take place from October 23 – November 3 (Monday-Friday) starting at 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will be closed on weekends.

Early Voting Centers can be found at the following locations:

Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County (Main office) 15 John Galt Rd Beaufort, SC 29906

(Main office) 15 John Galt Rd Beaufort, SC 29906 Bluffton Recreation Center Gymnasium 61A Ulmer Rd Bluffton, SC 29910

61A Ulmer Rd Bluffton, SC 29910 Hilton Head Government Complex 539 William Hilton Pkwy Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

539 William Hilton Pkwy Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 St. Helena Branch Library 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Rd St. Helena Island, SC 29920

Any registered voter is able to visit an early-voting location in Beaufort and vote like they would at their polling place on Election Day which will take place on November 7, 2023.

Potentially on Beaufort County ballots will be the Fripp Island PSD Bond Referendum, the Countywide School Bond Referendum, the Town of Bluffton, the Town of Port Royal and the Town of Yemassee (Part).

Beaufort County asks that voters bring a valid Photo ID (or voter registration card if they do not have a Photo ID).

The following are acceptable types of photo IDs:

S.C. Driver’s License

S. C. DMV Identification Card

S. C. Voter Registration Card with a Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

If you miss early voting, you still have time to vote on the November 7 election day.