Beaufort Co. woman virtually represents Lowcountry at Democratic National Convention

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – One Lowcountry woman is representing Beaufort County — and making history in the process.

Mayra Rivera-Vazquez is the only delegate from the county at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

“It’s not like you’re going out just to vote,” she said. “You’re going out to cast something that is the hope of a lot of people.”

She currently serves as the head of the Beaufort County Democratic Party and says it’s exciting to participate, even though she didn’t expect to attend the convention from home.

“Even though I was in my house, I was with everybody,” she said. “I was so excited.”

Rivera-Vazquez says the rules for the nominating process changed when the convention went virtual, so the South Carolina delegation cast their votes for the nominee by Aug. 15.

This is the first time in history the convention has gone completely virtual, composed of many prerecorded elements. There’s no fanfare and no gathering of delegates from across the country cheering for their candidate.

Still, Rivera-Vazquez says it’s so important to participate and be an active voter because so much more is on the ballot this year than ever before —especially as a Latina.

“We’ve lived for these last four years with the threat of this administration,” said Rivera-Vazquez.

She says the future of Dreamers and family separations at the border are big issues within the Latino community, which is why she wanted to participate in this year’s convention.