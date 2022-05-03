SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A mix-up on local early voting and absentee ballots has been fixed, according to the Chatham County Board of Elections.

Board chairman Tom Mahoney tells WSAV News 3 that only seven votes were affected by the mistake.

The incorrect ballot placed Hutchinson Island in District 162, but it’s actually part of District 165, meaning those seven voters cast their ballot for the wrong state House race.

Mahoney said local election officials worked with the secretary of state’s office to fix the mistake. The seven people who voted on the wrong ballot are being notified and will be allowed to cast their vote again.

“When you have a redistricting year, you can have these type of errors,” said Mahoney. “It’s a proofing error, and the proofing process is done extensively and is really arduous to go through and make sure that these type of errors are not there.”

Precincts in Fulton, Dekalb and Cobb counties have experienced similar ballot issues, impacting thousands of voters in the Atlanta metro area.