Atlanta City Council’s Felicia Moore moves to mayoral runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore has advanced to a Nov. 30 runoff in the city’s mayoral race. Moore was leading other candidates Tuesday night in Georgia’s largest city.
It was unclear which candidate would grab the second runoff spot in the 14-candidate nonpartisan race.
Former mayor Kasim Reed is seeking a third term but City Councilmember Andre Dickens was narrowly trailing him in third place.
The race has focused on fears of crime, with Moore saying she would seek an immediate boost in the number of police.
Moore also has focused on transparency, drawing a contrast with corruption allegations against Reed’s administration.