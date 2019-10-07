Are you registered to vote? Sites offer a way to check

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Monday is the last day to register to vote in state of Georgia for the upcoming elections.

Do you know if you’re registered? There is a way to check for yourself. You can visit the Secretary of State website and look up your registration status. Click on the link below.

For Georgia residents visit HERE.

The deadline for South Carolina voter registration has already past, but you can still check your registration before you head to the polling locations.

For South Carolina residents visit HERE.