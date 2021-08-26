Antwan Lang announces run for District 165 seat after death of Mickey Stephens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Antwan Lang, a member of the Chatham County Board of Elections, is running to fill the Georgia House of Representatives seat left vacant with the death of Mickey Stephens.

Lang previously announced a run for the 165th District seat when word of Stephens’ retirement circulated in April. At the time, former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson was reportedly considering a bid as well.

At the age of 24, Lang made history as the youngest elected official in Chatham County history and the youngest elected Democrat in Georgia.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to pay homage to those bold and courageous leaders that paved the way for me and many others, and honored to serve as your voice in Atlanta, Georgia,” Lang stated.

Stephens, a Savannah native, died Saturday at the age of 77. He suffered health issues in recent years.

A vacant House seat must be filled by a special election declared by the governor no later than 10 days after the vacancy occurs.

The 165th District includes portions of Savannah’s east side and Historic District down to Vernonburg and Montgomery.