Another Georgia county finds previously uncounted votes

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia secretary of state’s office says a second county has uncovered a trove of votes not previously included in the election results.

Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the secretary of state’s office, says Fayette County failed to record 2,755 votes on a single memory card.

“There were several spots where the human beings who were running it just didn’t follow the procedure, and that’s why this happens,” he said. “So this is why you have the audit, to discover these things.”

On Monday, election officials said more than 2,500 ballots that hadn’t been previously scanned were found in Floyd County.

Sterling says that when the votes are added to the totals, they won’t change the overall outcome of the race.

Democrat Joe Biden leads Republican President Donald Trump in Georgia.

The uncounted votes were discovered during a hand tally stemming from an audit required by state law.