Alternate polling locations secured for 9 Chatham Co. precincts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Alternate polling locations have been announced for Chatham County voters after some sites were unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though many of the locations will remain the same, the Chatham County Board of Elections on Friday announced the temporary sites listed below have been secured.

Precinct 1-14: Instead of St. Luke UMC, residents will vote at Compassion Christian Church (9150 Old Montgomery Rd., Savannah)

Precinct 3-02: Instead of Rose of Sharon, residents will vote at Temple Mickve Israel (20 E Gordon St, Savannah)

Precinct 4-14: Instead of Skidaway Island Methodist, residents will vote at Station 11 (615 Ft. Argyle Rd.)

Precinct 5-07: Instead of Elks Lodge, residents will vote at Station 1 (10703 White Bluff Rd.)

Precinct 5-10: Instead of Jonesville Baptist, residents will vote at Tatumville Community Center (333 Coleman St., Savannah)

Precinct 6-08: Instead of Savannah Commons, residents will vote at Christ Memorial Baptist Church (1023 Dutchtown Rd., Savannah)

Precinct 6-10: Instead of Georgetown Elementary, residents will vote at Station 3 (2009 Grove Point Rd., Savannah)

Precinct 7-12 and 7-16: Instead of Pooler Church and Legacy at Savannah Quarters, residents will vote at Pooler Recreation Center Gymnasium (900 S. Rogers St., Pooler)

The election board has just one polling place that still requires a replacement: 8-16 at Oaks at Pooler (125 Southern Junction Blvd #800, Pooler).

Anyone with a facility that may serve as a poll in the vicinity of this unavailable location, please contact the Board of Elections at elections@chathamcounty.org or call 912-201-4375.