All Politics are Local: Final arguments in impeachment hearing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Each week, News 3 is taking the time to break down the local impacts of news coming from the nation’s capital.

This week WSAV News 3 Digital Reporter Jon Dowding and WSAV Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer discuss the latest on the impeachment hearing and the frequency of candidate visits to the Palmetto state.

The impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump moved into a new phase Monday with the final arguments on impeachment.

The House judiciary committee listens to evidence presented by lawyers from both parties, Democrat and Republican.

The House judiciary committee released a report Saturday laying out historical arguments for impeachment.

It lays the groundwork for Monday’s hearing.

In the 2020 race for president, more candidates have been frequenting the Palmetto state the last few weeks.

Sunday Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren hosted a town hall in Charleston.

What is the importance of South Carolina to the candidates? Kellie Meyer explains.

