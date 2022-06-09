SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Post 1 At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter has officially announced she will run for mayor of Savannah.

Gibson-Carter confirmed her bid for mayor in a tweet on Thursday, saying “On June 8th, with my family, I declared my intent to become the 68th MAYOR of the City of Savannah.”

The alderwoman previously declared her candidacy for mayor in an interview with News 3’s Edward Moody.

Gibson-Carter was elected to the council in November 2019. During her tenure, she has often clashed with other council members and, most recently, with Mayor Van Johnson at a council meeting.

An ethics complaint was also recently filed against Gibson-Carter by a local nonprofit, Family Promise, for making “false, disparaging, and defamatory attacks” against the organization.

The next mayoral election for Savannah is set for November 2023.