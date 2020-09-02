ACLU recruiting young poll workers for November election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Georgia needs more young people to work the polls for the upcoming election. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is trying to recruit those who are tech savvy and considered low risk for COVID-19.

“We know June 9th didn’t go as well as it should have in the state of Georgia,” Christopher Bruce, Political Director for ACLU of Georgia.

Bruce is hoping for for a smooth presidential election. In June, many voters complained of outrageous lines, technical issues, and poorly trained poll workers

“We are working with all groups on all sides, government employees, board of elections all throughout the state to make sure elections are working the way that they should,” said Bruce.

Based on ACLU’s data, the average Georgia poll worker is 72 years old.

Bruce says because they’re higher risk for COVID-19, many are sitting this election out.

“We decided on trying to look for people who are less susceptible,” said Bruce, “laywers within in this realm and also people who are skilled in technology for the new machines.”

Bruce is calling young people into action. Longtime poll worker Beth Orford says without their participation, there is the chance that not every vote will count.

“Because we are dealing with new technology and because its such a high stakes election, I am fearful that things will not run smoothly,” said Orford.

The ACLU plans to recruit 2,000 college and high school age volunteers. They say efforts extend across 159 counties.

“Poll worker recruitment is completely non-political, it’s basically encouraging the community to step up and say for our democracy to work, we have to work,” said Bruce.

Training must be complete before becoming a poll worker. High schoolers who want to get involved must be 16 years or older. For more information, click here.