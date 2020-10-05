In-person absentee voting for 2020 election begins Monday in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The polls are now open in South Carolina for early, in-person absentee voting in the general election.

Polls opened up at 9 a.m. Monday in Beaufort County.

To cast your absentee ballot, you can go to the main elections office on John Galt Road in Beaufort, one of the satellite offices on Ulmer Road in Bluffton, or William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, passport, voted ID card, or military ID to be able to cast a ballot.

Voters on Hilton Head Island told News 3 that casting a ballot now is more important than ever.

“I was out of state. I drove back into my state to make sure my vote was counted,” Orethia White said. “I could not get the information I needed to vote absentee, and they weren’t sending it out until later. So I wanted to make sure my vote was counted.”

The offices are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Early voting ends Nov. 2. You can also request an absentee ballot to fill out and send back by mail, or drop it off yourself by Oct. 24.

WSAV is On Your Side with everything you need to know to make sure your vote counts. CLICK HERE.