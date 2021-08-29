Absentee ballot signature match study moving forward

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state is moving forward with a study of the effectiveness of the signature verification process that the state previously used for absentee ballots.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a University of Georgia professor has been hired to do the study that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced in December.

A random sample of 5,000 absentee ballot envelopes from across the state for last year’s general election will be examined by students trained to verify them using the same methods that were used by election officials.

A new election law this year removed the signature matching process, instead, implementing a photo identification requirement for absentee ballots.