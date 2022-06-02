ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Stacey Abrams is trying to pick who else will be on the Democratic ticket with her as she runs again for governor. Abrams is making two new endorsements in her party’s June 21 runoffs.

She asked Democrats on Thursday to vote for Charlie Bailey in the runoff for lieutenant governor over Kwanza Hall. She’s also endorsing William Boddie over Nicole Horn in the runoff for labor commissioner.

Abrams already chose Bee Nguyen in the runoff for secretary of state over Dee Dawkins-Haigler.

Abrams did not endorse anyone in the Democrats’ runoff for insurance commissioner between Janice Laws Robinson and Raphael Baker.