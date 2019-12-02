Abrams joins Johnson in Savannah ahead of mayoral runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last month, she formally endorsed Alderman Van Johnson. Now, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is in Savannah to help him get more votes.

Ahead of a campaign rally Monday at the International Longshoremen’s Hall, Johnson and Abrams spoke with members of the media about Tuesday’s race.

Abrams says that she visited Savannah many times as a state legislator and has seen firsthand the changes the alderman has made.

“I saw houses being revitalized. Communities that had been long ignored suddenly get the attention they need,” Abrams said, adding, “And he did that work long before people were paying attention.”

When asked about Abram’s visit to Savannah, Johnson’s opponent Mayor Eddie DeLoach told News 3 that the next four years will be decided in Savannah, “not in Atlanta.”

