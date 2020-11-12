A look at voter fraud: One expert says it’s rare, no matter what you are hearing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Many local voters may be trying to move on from the election, but with a statewide recount of votes now being called in Georgia, along with allegations of fraud, it may be difficult.

We have heard a lot about voter fraud allegations so what does it all mean?

First, is there widespread voter fraud?

“It’s exceedingly rare and, in fact, virtually unknown in the modern era to see fraud impact a statewide race or something as large as a presidential race, and that seems to be the pattern at this point as well in the 2020 elections,” said Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School who studies election and constitutional law. He also worked in the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Justice Department from 2015 through 2017.

“We have heard from Republican election officials and Democratic election officials that this was generally a clean election,” Levitt added.

Of course, he says instances of fraud can and do exist. But he says you are more likely to find them in smaller, municipal elections where a few votes, either way, can make a difference and where it’s more possible to “pack the ballot box.”

Levitt says it would be extremely difficult to manipulate a statewide or federal election because there really are many safeguards in place that average voters may not be aware of.

In Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes. While a very small margin in terms of the overall vote, Levitt says it would still be virtually impossible to have somehow stacked the deck.

He also points to down ballot races in Georgia where many Republicans won.

Related Content Chatham Co. Board of Elections to begin ballot recount Friday

“It would be unusual for a political party to try to steal only one race and leave all other races as they were,” Levett explained. If you really believe the Democratic Party was out to steal this election it doesn’t make a lot of sense for them to steal the presidential race and not senate races or congressional races or state legislative races.”

In studying elections from 2000 to 2014, Levitt found fewer than 50 instances of voter impersonation out of hundreds of millions of ballots that were cast. Yet, he understands that many voters this year, in particular, may be inclined to believe fraud is a bigger problem than his research would indicate.

“I understand why they might feel that way, they’ve been hearing it for a long time including from the President including before the election,” said Levitt. “They’ve also been hearing it form lots of third party media, on the Internet and on social media.

“So I understand there may be this feeling that something funny has happened but I would also suggest from past elections that we know the people most likely to have that feeling are people whose preferred candidate has lost the race.”

He says for most people, whether Republican or Democrat, it can be hard to accept that your candidate just got fewer votes.

Levitt believes it can be dangerous to democracy if a voter believes there’s just no possibility they might in the minority.

“So if all of us go into an election and the only possibilities are ‘we won or it was stolen’ that’s not a democratic system because every single one of us has to acknowledge at least the possibility that we might go into the election and come out the other side finding that more people preferred the opposing candidate,” he said.

While officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office are promising to investigate credible reports of voter fraud, it’s not been made clear how many legitimate reports are being pursued.

Levitt says don’t take his word for the fact that voter fraud has not been a significant issue in the 2020 election.

“Georgians can actually listen to their own election officials to get the straight scoop, you don’t have to believe me. Listen to the people on the ground who are running the elections,” said Levitt.