A Closer Look: Suing governments, designated fees on the ballot in Georgia

People wait in line to vote in Decatur, Ga., Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

(AP) – Georgia voters are deciding whether to make it easier to sue state and local governments, and whether to make it harder for the state to spend fees collected for designated purposes on other things.

Both constitutional amendments are found at the end of the fall ballots.

One would give citizens broader authority to file lawsuits against government agencies accused of illegal acts.

The second amendment would authorize state lawmakers to make it more difficult to divert spending of fees collected for specific projects, such as cleaning up landfills.

There’s also a referendum on whether to exempt charities such as Habitat from Humanity from paying property taxes on parcels used to provide new owners with affordable housing.