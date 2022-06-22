SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday night, voters across the Coastal Empire exercised their right to vote. One of the races that will have a major impact on thousands of us was for the Recorder’s Court, often called the gateway court to the judicial system in Savannah and unincorporated Chatham County.

Garden City Municipal Judge Joe Huffman faced Bloomingdale Municipal Judge Richard Sanders for a full-time seat on the bench. Huffman came out on top.

WSAV talked with the newly elected judge about a major change he’s hoping to bring to the Recorder’s Court, the introduction of night court.

