60,000 ballots remain to be counted in Georgia, majority in Chatham Co.

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The count continues across Georgia with just over 60,000 ballots to go as of late Thursday morning.

Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said the majority of those are in Chatham County, about 17,150. Chatham County’s board of registration is separate from the elections division, which Sterling said has contributed to the speed of the process.

In Fulton County, where workers scanned ballots well into the night, about 11,200 ballots remain to be counted.

Sterling said the secretary of state’s office anticipates getting through the process today but that the main focus is on making sure every legal vote is counted.

“Fast is great, and we appreciate fast, but we more appreciate accuracy,” he said. “Accuracy is going to be the bedrock upon which people will believe the outcomes of this election be it on the winning side or the losing side.”

Chatham County Board of Election Supervisor Russell Bridges tells News 3 just 2,000 ballots are being processed and scanned. The other 15,000 ballots have been scanned and processed but are going through the adjudication process, meaning they have been flagged by the software for stray marks, unfilled circles, etc.

He said if there is any question of voter intent, staff members and members of both parties would get involved.

“These people are not involved in voter fraud,” Sterling said of local election officials in Georgia. “These people are not involved in voter suppression. I am telling you, they are doing their jobs every day.”