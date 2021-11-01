5 candidates vie for Georgia House 165 seat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Five candidates face off in Tuesday’s special election to serve out the vacated House seat of Rep. Mickey Stephens.

The late District 165 representative and Savannah native died in August at age 77. He had been sick for some time.

Four Democrats and one Libertarian are vying for the seat. Traditionally Democratic, the 165th District mostly includes East Savannah.

Clinton Cowart

As a Libertarian, Cowart says he “believes in freedom and liberty, in individual rights.”

He says the government trampled on the rights of small business owners during the COVID pandemic and that he’ll work to ensure that doesn’t happen again.

Cowart says his main priority is education reform.

Sabrina Greene-Kent

Greene-Kent says the main concern she hears from people is that they need a more livable wage.

Her vision is big in no uncertain terms as she advocates for up to $48 an hour.

Like other Democrats running in the special election, Greene-Kent says Medicaid should be expanded to offer more Georgians health care, especially preventative services.

Edna Jackson

A familiar face in city politics, Jackson says her experience sets her apart.

She has been part of her share of campaigns as a city council member and then as the first African American female mayor in Savannah.

With reapportionment, Jackson says she aims to protect the Stephens’ district. The two were also longtime friends.

Her other priorities include funding for education, expanding Medicaid and ensuring voter integrity.

Antwan Lang

At 27, Lang is the youngest of the five candidates, but he says he already has legislative experience and would bring vision and energy to the job.

Lang said his legislative experience began when he was still in high school. He’s worked for Stephens and State Sen. Lester Jackson and also served on the Chatham County Board of Elections.

The candidate says protecting the right to vote is one of his top priorities, along with education and Medicaid expansion.

Clinton Young

Young ran against Stephens in 2020 for the right to be the Democratic nominee and received 37 percent of the vote. He hopes that means he has momentum in terms of getting a majority of votes on Nov. 2.

Young says for too long, poverty has been allowed to cause a multitude of problems, including crime rates among the young. He believes his crime proposals will help him gain support.

Young’s plan includes a curfew, which he says needs state support to work.