2020 State and Local Elections: Qualified candidates to date

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – State and local election qualifications for interested candidates have begun.

News 3 has a comprehensive list of qualified candidates and important dates for you to know before you head to the polls.

How to register to vote

The Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page is dedicated to any voting-related questions. Anyone can log in with their personal information to see if they are registered to vote, receive a card with your polling place and where their polling place is.

If you aren’t registered to vote, you can also register through the website.

You must be registered by April 20, 2020 in order to be eligible to vote in the general primary election.

Election Calendar and Important Dates

Presidential Preference Primary & Special Election: Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline for May Primary: Monday, April 20, 2020

General Primary Election: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

General Primary Runoff: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Voter Registration Deadline for General Election: Monday, October 5, 2020

General Election: Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Who has qualified to run in November

The qualifying period for this year’s state and local elections runs from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6. News 3 is keeping track of the candidates who have officially qualified and will continue to update the list.

(Last updated: Monday, Mar. 2 at 3:10 p.m.)