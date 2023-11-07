HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Hinesville residents will see a new face in office after eight years. Current mayor Allen Brown has served his limit, putting his seat up for grabs.

WSAV spoke with both candidates, Hinesville native Karl Riles and Army veteran Liston Singletary III.

Riles, a sitting council member for District 5, says he would like to focus on growing the community, affordable housing and finding ways to capitalize off the Hyundai Metaplant.

“I have an 8-year-old granddaughter who is my campaign manager,” Riles said. “I came home one day and she made a list of the four things you need to be mayor. She said you have to have hard work, charm, big ideas and honesty.”

Singletary says he would like to focus on the homeless crisis, exploring ways for the youth to thrive in the city of Hinesville and making the community more “user-friendly” for the veteran population.

“I have over 40 years of experience as a leader,” he said. “I’ve led all of my adult life – from the military to corporate America…to here in the state.. on an international level to national level. So, I bring a perspective of leadership-verse background.”

