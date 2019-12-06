14 Dems make the cut for South Carolina presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidates from left, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., former technology executive Andrew Yang and investor Tom Steyer participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Fourteen presidential candidates are expected to appear on the South Carolina Presidential Primary ballot.

The South Carolina Democratic Party Executive Council on Friday certified the following:

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Michael Bennet

Pete Buttigieg

Julián Castro

John Delaney

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Deval Patrick

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

Officials say the candidates met all requirements to qualify and completed the necessary steps with the Democratic Party to file. The list now goes on to the South Carolina Election Commission.

Known as the First in the South, the primary will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Not only is the timing of the primary crucial, but it’s also the first primary with a significant African-American population.

Also in the running is New York billionare Michael Bloomberg who says he will not run in early voting states and instead focus on primary contests in March and April.

Earlier this week, Sen. Kamala Harris announced she was ending her bid for the White House. She spent much of her early campaign focusing on the Palmetto State.

The Republican Party in South Carolina has decided to scrap a presidential primary.