Your flight is cancelled, what are your rights?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you found yourself sitting at an airport in the last two days because of a cancelled flight, you had plenty of company. At least 1,000 flights were cancelled Sunday and thousands of other flights were delayed. It was more than twice that number Monday.

“It’s Delta, Alaska, Jet Blue, United, everyone is seeing 5 percent to 10 to 15 percent of their schedule being wiped off the board. It’s really something we haven’t seen before,” said Willis Orlando from Scott’s Cheap Flights.

He says airline staff that were exposed to the Omicron variant were being ordered to quarantine for the mandatory 10 days required by the CDC. Late Monday, the CDC revamped that guidelines to five days for those who have been exposed but have no symptoms. The person is supposed to mask for five days after that when around others.

Orlando told us a shorter quarantine time should help the airlines get more staff back on planes, especially pilots.

But there may still be cancellations so what happens if your flight is cancelled? Orlando says airlines will normally offer a voucher so you can use it at a later date with them. He says that’s great if that is what you want to do, but he says you don’t have to.

“Under federal law. if your flight is cancelled or significantly delayed you are owed a full refund in your original form of payment, we’re talking cash,” said Orlando. “If it’s cancelled or significantly delayed, get on the line with the airline and let them know that you know you are entitled to that refund and get your money back. There’s no reason to take a voucher.”

He also says if you know your rights and approach an airline employee with that information, they may be more inclined to give you travel changes you want that are most convenient for you. Orlando says airlines don’t want to lose your business.