SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Yemassee Police Department is seeking two individuals who fled a traffic stop on foot Saturday. The two men, one of whom is Black and the other of whom is white, fled into a wooded area.

The police department is asking people to avoid the Salkehatchie Road area between Edgar Jackson Road and Ridgecut Road.

In a tweet, the police department said there will be an increased police presence in the area in addition to an increased police presence along SC-68. This will be from Jackson Street to Ridgecut Road and will last for likely the next several hours.

If you suspect you have seen the individuals who are being sought after, or you see suspicious activity, the police department urges you to not approach and to call 911.