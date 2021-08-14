WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw holds inaugural G.E.M.S. event, empowers local female track & field athletes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw comes from a family full of track and field athletes. Her aunt, Wyomia Tyus was a three-time olympic gold medalist. Now, Tina hopes to empower and motivate local females athletes so that they can take their talents and goals to the next level.

“I’ve always had the desire to support girls, and my mission is that they validate every dream, every hope that they have, and it will all become a success,” said Tyus-Shaw.

Tyus-Shaw has a new movement, G.E.M.S., or girls empowered and motivated to success. It got kicked off on Saturday at Savannah State’s historic T.A. Wright stadium, featuring a sports bra giveaway for Savannah Chatham County Public School track & field athletes.

“This has really been a dream of mine to do something to support the girls, and it took awhile but I finally said, you know what, let’s do it, let’s start with sports bras,” Tyus-Shaw said.

Sports bras are something that many don’t realize plays a major role in women’s track & field, and can be quite costly.

“We’re very thankful for it because it’s track. You just have a little shirt and it keeps you secure. I’m just thankful because most people aren’t able to buy things, and we’re very thankful for things like this,” said Destiny Allen of the Savannah High Blue Jackets track & field team.

The day was all about encouraging the next generation of track & field athletes, and highlighting what it takes to make it to the next level, no matter what path the girls choose. That included reliving past Olympic moments and honoring Olympic legends Wyomia Tyus and Savannah-native Lucinda Williams Adams.

“It was a blessing to be at this event. I’m really excited that I was here in order to see all the greatness coming from Savannah High School and Savannah State University. It was empowering because I didn’t have this in high school, so now I’m glad that they have it in high school and i’m glad that Mrs. Tyus-Shaw started this event and will continue to do it every year, because I’ll be here every year it’s possible,” said Kayla Chance of the Savannah State track & field team.

All sports bras handed out were donated by the Seattle-based company Oiselle. Tina has plans to continue hosting various G.E.M.S. events in the near future.