Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday was a big day at WSAV, with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia collecting all the donations from the inaugural “School’s Out Summer Food Drive.”

The food drive, benefiting both Second Harvest and Bluffton Self Help, is designed to help children who normally depend on free or reduced breakfast and lunch during the school year have easy access to nutritious food during the summer months.

WSAV collected hundreds of shelf-stable foods from viewers over the last month that will now be distributed to children in need. Second Harvest Executive Director, Mary Jane Crouch, says summertime is when they need donations the most.

“You know, we provide the food for a lot of backpack programs and a lot of different things that will help children. This food is especially important now, we have a lot of big food drives during the holidays at the end of the year, but having something that’s going to replenish our shelves and be able to get out to those children is key to making sure that they go back to school healthy,” Crouch said.

WSAV is grateful to all the viewers who donated to the summer food drive. If you missed out, Second Harvest is still accepting donations to feed more hungry families this summer. You can bring food donations directly to their food bank at 2501 East President Street or make a monetary donation here.