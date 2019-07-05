WSAV statement on DirecTV programming

As many of you are aware, DirecTV and AT&T U-verse dropped WSAV and WSAV CW from its programming. That happened at midnight, Thursday morning and continues at this hour.

It’s happened despite an offer from our parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, to extend the current contract through August 2, continue negotiations and avoid penalizing local viewers who depend on WSAV On Your Side for important news, weather, information and entertainment services.

Nexstar officials tell us they have offered DirecTV the same rates offered to other large distribution partners with whom new contracts have already been signed this year.

Consumers and viewers affected and concerned by DirecTV/AT&T’s blackout can contact them directly at 800-288-2020.

Alternatives to Direct TV can be found on our website at WSAV.com/keepwsav.