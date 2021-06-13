WSAV NOW Weather: Watching two areas for potential tropical development

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After a stretch of quiet weather in the tropics after the official start of hurricane season on June 1st, conditions are becoming a little more active. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of disturbed weather for potential development.

In the Atlantic, the first system is an area of low pressure and stalled out front located just off of the Carolina coast. Over the next couple of days, this system is expected to drift over the Gulf Stream. The added warmth could help it to generate some tropical characteristics. Chances for further development at this time are low. Even if this does develop, there is no threat to the United States at this time.

In the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, over the Bay of Campeche, is the second system that may develop into something tropical over the next several days. Since Saturday, it has become a little better organized but is still a broad area of non-tropical low pressure. It will likely produce heavy rain for portions of Mexico. Further development into a tropical depression or tropical storm is becoming a better possibility. This system is expected to move northward and if development does happen, it may be a concern for the Texas or Louisiana coasts. There is no threat to Georgia or South Carolina at this time.