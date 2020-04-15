WSAV NOW Weather: Storm safe rooms; an investment that saves lives







SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every severe weather season, we always see devastating damage from thunderstorms and tornadoes. As we saw right here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcounty the day after Easter 2020, we are not immune to extreme damage.

When severe weather is in the forecast or is happening, Storm Team 3 always talks about having a plan of action to execute. One of the most import things you should have is a safe area in your home designated to shelter you from extreme wind.

A safe place in your home at the very least needs to be an interior room with no windows of a well build structure. There is no safe place in mobile homes. The goal is to have as many walls between you and the outside as possible. That will give you protection from being exposed to extreme wind and any flying debris.

Taking this one step further, basements and storm cellars offer the best protection form severe storms and tornadoes. Here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, that is not an option though due to high water tables in the soil. We’re at the coast after all.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sometimes recommends the building of a safe room that is designed and constructed to withstand extreme wind speeds form tornadoes or hurricanes.

Not all areas can have a safe room to shelter from hurricanes. A large portion of our area is susceptible to storm surge flooding. If you were to shelter in place along the coast, no matter how strong of a structure you are in, it will not be safe as the ocean water begins to come on shore.

Safe rooms are more appropriate for inland areas that are away from flooding hazards but are susceptible to extreme wind speeds from tornadoes or hurricanes.

If you decide that the risk of having damage from hurricanes, or especially tornadoes, is greater than you are comfortable with, a safe room may be the right option for you. We say especially tornadoes because the lead time for the possibility of them developing is much less than a hurricane. You likely do not have the time frame to evacuate an area like when we get with tropical systems.

Once you decide that a safe room is right for you and your family, there are several options that FEMA recommends. All the designs that the agency recommends are engineered to withstand wind speeds of up to 250 mph.

One option is while a house is being constructed is to build one into the structure that can double as a closet or similar space while providing enough room to take shelter is needed. This kind of room is usually constructed with reinforced masonry walls and ceiling.

Anther option is to add one onto an existing structure and would also be constructed with reinforced masonry walls and ceiling. There are also prefabricated safe rooms that can be added onto or into a structure that are formed out of concrete as well.

FEMA notes that constructing a safe room during home construction is more cost effective than adding one to an existing home. Building an 8×8 a safe room to a house that us under construction will increase the total price at a minimum of $8,000 – $9,500, depending on the size and materials.

Small prefabricated safe rooms may cost as little as $3,000, but may be harder to install in preexisting homes, depending on your individual situation.

For more information about the uses, design, and the costs associated with construction a safe room, visit FEMA’s safe room information page. https://www.fema.gov/safe-rooms