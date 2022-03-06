SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sunday, Mar. 6 through Saturday, Mar. 12 is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in South Carolina.

Each day this week will focus on a different aspect of severe weather.

Severe Weather Topics

Sunday: Safety

Monday: Thunderstorms

Tuesday: Lightning

Wednesday: Tornadoes

Thursday: Damaging wind & large hail

Friday: Flooding & Flash Floods

Saturday: Reporting Severe Weather

Severe Weather Safety

The first thing for staying safe is being aware of the forecast for the area where you live or plan to have outdoor activities.

Have a plan and be prepared for when severe weather happens.

During winter storms, floods, tornadoes, or hurricanes, it may take emergency workers 72 hours or more to reach certain areas to open roadways and restore utilities.

The benefit of being self-sufficient for 72 hours, or longer, is that your family can survive circumstances that might otherwise be tragic if you were not prepared.

Severe weather or another disaster may force evacuations of your neighborhood or confine you to your home. What will you do if your basic utilities such as water, gas, electricity, or telephones are not available? These are the type of questions your disaster plan must address to help protect your family.

It is a good idea to first meet with your family. Talk about what you would do if a tornado were to hit. If you were to get separated, choose an out-of-state friend as your “family check-in contact” for everyone to call if the family does in fact get separated.

Implement your plan

1. Post emergency contact telephone numbers in a central location.

2. Install safety features in your house. This includes a NOAA weather radio, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers.

3. Have family members learn basic safety measures, like CPR and how to use a fire extinguisher.

4. Teach your children when to call 9-1-1.

5. Keep enough supplies such as food and water in your home to meet your family’s needs for at least three days.

6. Assemble an emergency preparedness kit with items you may need in case of an evacuation.

