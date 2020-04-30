WSAV NOW Weather: Expect a wet summer; drought unlikely

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Above average rain fall totals are expected to continue at least into early summer in the southeastern states.

So far for 2020, Savannah has received 20.69” of rain which is 7.50” above typical totals for point of the year. Last year at this point, Savannah just received 7.63” of rain and a drought was developing.

No areas of the Coastal Empire and Lowcoutry are in drought conditions. Drought conditions are not developing and are not expected to develop from now and into the summer.

The main reason that above average rainfall is expected to continue is that no significant changes are expected to the global weather patterns which influence our weather locally.

One of the driving forces of global weather patterns is the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) which is used to describe the current state equatorial sea surface temperatures in the Pacific. You may hear it just referred to El Nino (warm phase) or La Nina (cool phase).

Right now the ENSO phase is neutral, meaning that sea surface temperatures are trending to being near normal to just above normal. This is not expected to significantly change though the summer at this time which means our conditions should remain about the same overall.

The bottom line is that the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, along with the entire southeast will be in good shape through the summer season with the current setup.