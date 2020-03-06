WSAV announces winner of Remarkable Women Contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A few months ago, we asked WSAV viewers to nominate someone who deserves to win our Remarkable Women Contest. We narrowed it down to four finalists who love our community and go above and beyond to make it better.

For the past month, WSAV News 3’s Kelly Antonacci has featured each of the women. To view their features, click here.

After much consideration, Julvonnia McDowell was chosen as the winner. She has been recognized for her dedicated effort to encourage safe gun storage and fight against violence in the community.

She has made a considerable impact in Savannah and beyond. Click here to view her full story.

McDowell is headed to a special reception in New York City at the end of the month with local winners from around the country.

A woman of the year will be chosen and announced on the Mel Robbins show on Monday, March 26. McDowell will be at the taping.