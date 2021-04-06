WSAV announces local winner of Remarkable Women award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the past month, WSAV News 3’s Kelly Antonacci has been introducing you to Remarkable Women from around the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Of more than 100 nominations, a committee narrowed it down to four finalists.

From hair salons to hospital wings, the four final Remarkable Women each found a corner of the community they loved and, through a headstrong commitment to others, made it better through their contributions.

In honor of Women’s History Month, a winner was chosen and will be entered into a national contest for Nexstar’s Women of the Year.

This year, Page Blanton from Jesup, Tammy Stone from Savannah, Retha Mae McCoy from Savannah, and Judy Shearouse from Guyton were chosen as the four finalists.

After much consideration, Blanton has been announced as the winner!

Blanton is a registered nurse at Memorial Health who volunteered to work at a New Jersey hospital during the start of the pandemic. She currently works inside Memorial’s COVID-19 wing.

Blanton was nominated by one of her co-workers. Many people told WSAV that Blanton is a positive, dedicated woman who puts her patients before herself.

At the reveal on Tuesday, Blanton — alongside her husband, 8-year-old daughter, and a few co-workers — said she is thankful for them and dedicated her award to those who have battled and lost their lives to the coronavirus.

“It’s not only for me, but representing our whole body of nurses that have fought this fight. All of the raspatory therapists, everyone medical that’s been a part of this whole journey. I’m just so thankful to be the face that represents all of that, all of them,” said Blanton.