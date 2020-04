Retos del virus: ¿Cómo proteger a mayores, educar a jóvenes?

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- Democratic lawmakers are urging the Department of Homeland Security to extend work permits for migrants whose documents are about to expire.

Led by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, more than 100 House Democrats sent a letter DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and Senior Official Ken Cuccinelli calling for the automatic extension of employment authorization for all immigrants -- including Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients -- "to protect public health and prevent work authorizations from expiring in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic."