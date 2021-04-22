Puerto Rico: Multas para los viajeros que no cumplan con las leyes de COVID-19

SAN JUAN, PR. (WFLA) — El gobierno de Puerto Rico firmó una nueva orden administrativa por parte del Secretario de Salud Carlos Mellado que elimina la cuarentena obligatoria para el viajero.

In addition to the fact that any individual who upon arrival on the island does not present a result of a negative molecular test for Covid-19 with 72 hours prior to his trip will be fined.

The fine to pay would be $ 300 and it will be exempted if the traveler presents a negative test within a maximum term of 48 hours after arrival.

Esta orden entrará en vigor desde el próximo 28 de abril. Es importante resaltar que aún no ha quedado claro cómo el gobierno fiscalizará las multas que tengan que ser otorgadas.