SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) The family of murdered Savannah activist Shawntray "Puff" Grant spent the past two weeks inside a Chatham County courtroom as the trial of two suspects accused in the death of their loved one took place.

Wednesday, they were all there when the guilty verdicts for 25-year-old Osha Dunham and 24-year-old Nelaunte Grant were read.