TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) - According to the Tybee Island Police Department, officers responded Thursday to the Chu’s Gas Station located near the intersection of Highway 80 and Jones Avenue after a repair technician reported finding a suspicious electronic device attached to the pump.

Tybee police say the device was a credit card skimmer, used by crooks to record credit card information when someone pays at the pump. The crooks then use that information to make fraudulent charges on the victim’s account.