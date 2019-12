CONWAY, SC (WBTW) - James "Jim" Floyd Wright, the longtime transportation director for Horry County Schools, was arrested Thursday night, according to Lisa Bourcier, with Horry County Schools.

Booking records at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center say the 57-year-old was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol at around 7:20 p.m. His charges are driving under the influence and a seat belt law violation.