LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) - The Liberty County Sheriff's Office is releasing the dash camera video of the moments leading up to a deadly car crash on Leroy Coffer Highway.

It happened Saturday afternoon when a Liberty County deputy tried to stop a white Nissan that was reported stolen. The dashcam video shows the driver, 19-year-old Johnathan Kennedy, beginning to pull over after the deputy flashes his lights. However, he appears to change his mind and speed off.