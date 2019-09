WSAV Ahora: Lo último de Dorian por el miércoles de la tarde

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) - Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue announcing they have reduced staffing on the island. Three stations have been closed. Station 1 at 70 Shipyard Drive, Station 2 at 65 Lighthouse Road and Station 3 at 534 William Hilton Parkway have been secured. The crews and apparatus have been relocated to the Public Safety Evacuation point at USCB in Bluffton.

Four Stations will remain open for response as long as weather conditions allow. Those remaining stations include Station 4 at 400 Squire Pope Road, Station 5 at 20 Whooping Crane Way, Station 6 at 12 Dalmatian Lane and Station 7 at 1001 Marshland Road.