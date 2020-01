SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Back River Bridge on Highway 17 is open after a wreck with injuries.

Officials say a driver pulled on the bridge and was hit by a passing vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The driver who was hit fell off the bridge and into the Savannah River.

Savannah Fire’s Marine Unit removed the man from the water.

We’re working to learn the extent of injuries.

The accident is being handled by Georgia State Patrol.