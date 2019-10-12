Wounded Marine veteran gifted mortgage-free home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- A decorated war hero is living in a mortgage-free home thanks to the gift of a lifetime.



Building Homes for Heroes (BHFH) is a national non-profit that renovated the home for the veteran and his wife.

In 2007 former Marine Corps Corporal, Daniel Gire was fighting overseas in Iraq when a grenade struck nearby sending pieces of shrapnel into his body.

Shortly after, he was shot in the back trying to escape. After years of recovery, he can finally say he’s found a home.

“Make sure to lock up before you leave,” said Cody Brannon with BHFH.

“It’s really just been a journey to find out where we belong and a sense of home,” said Gire.

Finally, Gire and his wife Crystal can stop searching. National non-profit—Building Homes for Heroes modified the property just for the Gire’s.

Since 2006 they’ve gifted nearly 200 mortgage-free homes to military families in need.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to relieve a financial burden, it’s an amazing feeling to be able to do and give them,” said Brannon. “It opens up so many more doors that they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

In 2007 Gire was severely wounded while fighting overseas. He suffers from PTSD, a traumatic brain injury, nerve damage, and chronic pain.

“We’ve been stuck for so long trying to find a purpose and something to do and something to give him hope for,” said Crystal Gire. “You know a reason to live and this is definitely—there.”

For his heroics in combat, Gire was awarded the silver star medal, purple heart, and many other accolades.

Still, he said his brand new home means more.

“I don’t think for us it was moving into a new home,” said Gire. “I think for us it was changing our lives and moving forward into the future.”

The happy couple tells News 3 they are excited to live in savannah and they just got a new puppy that they plan to pick up next week!