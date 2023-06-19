SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – June 19 is World Sickle Cell Day, a time to increase awareness about the disease and the challenges it presents to both patients and their families. Angela Sheppard, the president of the Sickle Cell Association of Savannah, Inc. joined us on First News at 4 to talk about what people need to know about the disease. She also shared information about her son and WSAV employee Justin Sheppard’s road to being cured and why it might not be a feasible process for everyone.

Also joining us, was Community Health Worker Ellaree Peters to talk about her efforts to make sure Sickle Cell patients are getting the care and treatment they need.