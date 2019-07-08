Workers in Richmond Hill pass out in manhole; one in critical condition

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Three workers are recovering after an incident at a construction site in Bryan County.

Emergency crews responded to Belfast Keller Road in Richmond Hill Monday afternoon to rescue those workers from a manhole.

Officials say the workers may have passed out because of a lack of oxygen, leaving one in critical condition.

“Basically we had to have 21 percent oxygen here in the atmosphere to breathe and survive and once it gets below 19 percent oxygen, you can go unresponsive,” explained Mike Dick with Bryan County Emergency Services, adding, “We had really low oxygen levels down in the manhole.”

It’s unclear at this time exactly how long the workers were inside of the manhole.

All three were rushed to a local hospital. One worker remains in critical condition and the other two are expected to be okay.